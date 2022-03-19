Raza Kuli Khattak laid to rest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Renowned industrialist, Raza Kuli Khan Khattak was laid to rest at his family graveyard on Charsadda Road Peshawar here on Saturday.

Raza Kuli Khan Khattak was the elder brother of Lt. General Retd. Ali Kuli Khan Khattak and Wing Commander, Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak. He was the maternal uncle of Federal Minister, Omar Ayub Khan.

He remained Chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association KP and also served as Chairman Pakistan Wild Life Conservation Foundation, Ghandhara Industries Limited and Member of University of Engineering and Technology Lahore.

His funeral was attended by large number of people including civil and military officers, leaders of political parties, businessmen, lawyers, diplomats and people from his native area Karak and Bannu.