RCB To Launch Cleanliness Work Of Nullahs Soon: ACEO RCB

March 14, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Umair Mehboob here on Tuesday said that cleanliness work of Cantt Nullahs would be launched soon and all Nullahs would be cleared.

Attending ninth 'khuli kutchery' held here at RCB office on the special instructions of the Director General (DG) Military Lands and Cantonments, he said a grand operation would be launched to remove encroachments.

The 'khuli kutchery' was attended by a large number of residents who lodged different complaints.

ACEO issued instructions to the incharges of different branches and directed to resolve the complaints within shortest possible time frame and submit a report.

On this occasion, Vice President RCB Malik Munir Ahmed, Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Tanveer, Assistant Secretary Muhammad Riasat, Chief Cantt Engineer Attiq ur Rehman and heads of different branches were present.

Talking to a delegation of the traders of Abid Majeed Road the ACEO assured that a special committee would be formed to resolve their complaints as soon as possible.

On complaint of a resident about cleanliness of nullahs, the ACEO informed that the board would start the cleanliness work of the Nullahs soon and it would be completed before start of monsoon rains.

DCEO Muhammad Tanveer on the occasion said that the board was facing water shortage but all available resources were being utilized to supply water to the residents.

Efforts would also be made to resolve water shortage issue on priority, he added.

The board would launch an operation against illegal hand-cart bazaars, he added.

