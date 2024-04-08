Open Menu

RDA Demolishes Illegal Billboards, Structures, Hoardings Of Bahria Town Phase-8

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM

RDA demolishes illegal billboards, structures, hoardings of Bahria Town Phase-8

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General, Kinza Murtaza here on Monday demolished the billboards, temporary structures, marina IT Tower hoardings and sewer holes of Bahria Town Pvt Ltd for illegal conversion of the green belts and roads into commercial plots, said RDA spokesman.

He informed that the Enforcement Squad of RDA took action in accordance with the law as the green belts and roads were converted into commercial plots in violation of approved layout plan (LOP) of Bahria Town Phase VIII in Mouza Gali and Mouza Shahpur Rawalpindi.

He said RDA's operation against illegal development and illegal housing schemes was in full swing.

He said that the management of the housing scheme was doing illegal development without approval and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2021.

He said that the Bahria Town housing scheme was illegally displaying advertisements along Soan River by Capital Estate Icon marketing company.

The Enforcement Squad of RDA including Assistant Director Building Control/Incharge Enforcement Squad, Assistant Director Planning, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others carried out the operation, he maintained.

He said that the DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate RDA to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

The spokesman advised the citizens to remove encroachments on their own to avoid a legal action.

