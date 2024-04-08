RDA Demolishes Illegal Billboards, Structures, Hoardings Of Bahria Town Phase-8
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General, Kinza Murtaza here on Monday demolished the billboards, temporary structures, marina IT Tower hoardings and sewer holes of Bahria Town Pvt Ltd for illegal conversion of the green belts and roads into commercial plots, said RDA spokesman.
He informed that the Enforcement Squad of RDA took action in accordance with the law as the green belts and roads were converted into commercial plots in violation of approved layout plan (LOP) of Bahria Town Phase VIII in Mouza Gali and Mouza Shahpur Rawalpindi.
He said RDA's operation against illegal development and illegal housing schemes was in full swing.
He said that the management of the housing scheme was doing illegal development without approval and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2021.
He said that the Bahria Town housing scheme was illegally displaying advertisements along Soan River by Capital Estate Icon marketing company.
The Enforcement Squad of RDA including Assistant Director Building Control/Incharge Enforcement Squad, Assistant Director Planning, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others carried out the operation, he maintained.
He said that the DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate RDA to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.
The spokesman advised the citizens to remove encroachments on their own to avoid a legal action.
Recent Stories
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approaches ECP for registration of his own party
Punjab College clinch victory in tournament final
Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi investment in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity
President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Upper Kohistan chairs meeting to review administrative matters27 seconds ago
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approaches ECP for registration of his own party3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to roll out network of rehab centers to treat, cure ailing wildlife: Marriyum10 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements on Eid20 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates facilities for mentally challenged children20 minutes ago
-
Policemen to be deputed in commercial centers: CPO21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi investment in Pakistan29 minutes ago
-
MCL removes 788 encroachments30 minutes ago
-
WASA cancels leaves of staff for Eid holidays30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia affirm commitment to expedite first wave of $5b investment package30 minutes ago
-
FWMC deputes 3500 workers, 150 vehicles for cleanliness during Eid30 minutes ago
-
ASI Zahid Atif nominated as focal person for security of cash transfer30 minutes ago