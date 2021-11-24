Reference against Ishaq Dar adjourned till Dec 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till December 1, in graft reference against ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining holding assets beyond sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). NAB Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi and co-accused's lawyers appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, defence laweyr Qazi Misbah pleaded that this reference was non maintainable after the NAB amendment Ordinance. He said the acquittal plea were filed after the prosecution completed its evidence.

The prosecution, he said, had not produced any evidence against his clients and prayed the court to hold the decision until deciding the merit under new ordinance. The investigation in the case was also pending, he argued.

The court adjourned further hearing till December 1.