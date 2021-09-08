UrduPoint.com

Regional Consultant Holds Open Court To Resolve People's Problems

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:40 PM

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The Regional Consultant (ombudsman) Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon , on the directives of the provincial ombudsman, held an open court on Wednesday. According to a hand out, open court held in the District Accounts office in which matters related to the Govt employees, retired employees, pensioners and general public were discussed and directives issued for solution on the spot. Earlier District Accounts officer (DAO) Hassan Jan Changezi told Regional consultant that after the introducing SAP, accounting software problems of people were being solved immediately which were referred to Karachi. He said efforts were afoot to resolve relevant financial problems as soon as possible, however, many problems could not be solved due to furnishing incomplete documents, but people usually complained about unnecessary delay in bills approval expressing unpleasant attitude towards officials.

He said that SAP accounting software has facilitated detection of any fraud during the scrutiny of documents and rectifying error which could now be solved after sending a request to the Accountant General (AG ) Sindh. DAO further said that DDO of every department have been informed to send their email address so that despaching of monthly expenditure details could be avoided and read by relevant DDO through email.

Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Ammar Hussain, DAO Hassan Jan Changezi, DSP city Ejaz Ali Memon, officers of Revenue, police, education, Buildings, works and services and citizens were also present on the occasion.

Karachi Sindh Police Education Government Court

More Stories From Pakistan

