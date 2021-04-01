Registration date for 'Skill for All' programme extended till April 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has extended registration date for second phase of Hunarmand Pakistan (Skill for All) programme till April 5, its Executive Director (ED) Dr Nasir Khan said on Thursday.

Earlier, the last date for registration under second phase was March 23, he told APP in an exclusive chat.

He said the date was extended on demand of the youth, taking keen interest in the programme since launch of its second phase.

He added that the initiative was taken to facilitate the youth, facing various problems due to closure of educational institutions in the wake of coronavirus' third wave.

The ED said interview of the applicants had been started since March 26, expressing a hope that the classes under the second phase would kick off by second week of April if the government opened the educational institutions.

To a query, he said so far 170,000 applications were received under the current phase which was launched with an aim to train more than 50 thousand youth in conventional and high-tech trades.

He said at least 37,000 young people were successfully trained for traditional and high tech-trade courses from across the country under its first phase. Certificates would be issued to them after their assessment which was in process, he added.

Adding further, he said over 20,000 from under-developed areas were trained in conventional trades such as welding, plumbing, dress-making and cooking, whereas around 17,000 youth for high tech trades like artificial intelligence, robotics and cloud computing from across the country were also imparted training.

The executive director said the government had launched 'Skill for All' project in the start of 2020 under the Kamyab Jawan Programme with Rs 10 billion seed money and set a target to train 50,000 each in high tech and traditional trades by end of the Fiscal Year 2020-21.

The initiative was meant to increase number of country's skilled workforce by imparting six-month trainings to less developed areas' youth in traditional trades besides training to people in high technologies from across the country, Nasir Khan concluded.

395