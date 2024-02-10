Rehana Dar Files Plea In LHC Against NA-71 Election Results
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2024 | 02:23 PM
Rehana Dar has named Khawaja Asif, the returning officer, and the Election Commission among the respondents in her petition.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2024) Rehana Dar, an independent candidate supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, on Saturday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the outcome of the NA-71 election.
She contested the victory of PML-N candidate Khawaja Asif, citing discrepancies between Form 45, which indicated her opponent's loss, and Form 47, where he declared himself the winner.
Rehana Dar has named Khawaja Asif, the returning officer, and the Election Commission among the respondents in her petition.
She asked the court order to release results based on Form 45, halt the final results release by the Election Commission, conduct a recount, and invalidate Form 47.
In the NA-71 Sialkot constituency, unofficial results show Khawaja Asif securing 118,000 votes against Rehana Dar's 102,000 votes. The constituency comprises 358 polling stations with 577,281 registered voters, recording a turnout of 43.54%.
Recent Stories
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hurriyat leaders pay glowing tribute to Maqbool Butt8 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Sajjad Ahmad wins PP-265 election8 minutes ago
-
BNP’s Muhammad Akhtar wins NA-261 election8 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Ajmal Khan wins PP-268 election8 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi wins PP-269 election8 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Jam Amanullah wins PP-261 election18 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Asif Majeed wins PP-262 election18 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Saima Kanwal wins PP-263 election18 minutes ago
-
Fire in Rawalpindi, burn 25 shops18 minutes ago
-
COAS congratulates entire nation, interim govt, ECP & winning candidates on successful conduct of po ..18 minutes ago
-
DC leads crackdown on alms seekers; nabs 1018 minutes ago
-
PPP’s Malik Shah wins NA-259 election18 minutes ago