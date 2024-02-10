Open Menu

Rehana Dar Files Plea In LHC Against NA-71 Election Results

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2024 | 02:23 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2024) Rehana Dar, an independent candidate supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, on Saturday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the outcome of the NA-71 election.

She contested the victory of PML-N candidate Khawaja Asif, citing discrepancies between Form 45, which indicated her opponent's loss, and Form 47, where he declared himself the winner.

Rehana Dar has named Khawaja Asif, the returning officer, and the Election Commission among the respondents in her petition.

She asked the court order to release results based on Form 45, halt the final results release by the Election Commission, conduct a recount, and invalidate Form 47.

In the NA-71 Sialkot constituency, unofficial results show Khawaja Asif securing 118,000 votes against Rehana Dar's 102,000 votes. The constituency comprises 358 polling stations with 577,281 registered voters, recording a turnout of 43.54%.

