Religious Lessons Given At Makkah Mosques To Umrah Performers In Last 10 Days Of Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Saudi Arabia's General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness in Hajj and Umrah at the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance continues to carry out its Ramazan awareness-raising programs, giving daily religious lessons and lectures during the last 10 days of the holy month

The lessons are given in various languages by a group of official preachers and translators at the mosques near the Grand Mosque, SPA reported.

The lessons are given in various languages by a group of official preachers and translators at the mosques near the Grand Mosque, SPA reported.

The Ramazan awareness programs explain the Umrah rituals, the virtues of Ramazan, the rulings of Itikaf (a religious period of retreat), Zakat Al-Fitr, Eid, the merits of islam and the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving Umrah performers and visitors.

The aim is to teach Umrah performers how to perform their rituals according to the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

