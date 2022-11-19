Renowned comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Renowned stage artist and comedian Tariq Teddy passed away at the age of 46 in Lahore, days ago he was shifted on ventilator after prolonged illness.

Tariq Teddi played brilliant roles in stage plays and Punjabi films and brought smiles to people's faces with his humour and artistry, Radio Pakistan reported.

He left his fans sad today on 19 November, but he will always be remembered for his exemplary contribution in the field of performing art.

Some of his best stage dramas are Ji Karda, Do Rangeeley, Betho Betho Liya Dala, Ghoonghat Utha Loon, and Eid Da Chan.