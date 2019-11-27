UrduPoint.com
Renowned Journalist Zafar Ali Khan Remembered On 63rd Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:37 PM

The 63rd death anniversary of renowned writer, journalist Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was observed on Wednesday among all literary circles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The 63rd death anniversary of renowned writer, journalist Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was observed on Wednesday among all literary circles.

Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was not only a courageous journalist but he was also a celebrated writer, poet, translator who played an important role in Pakistan Movement.

Maulana Zafar Ali Khan died on November 27, 1956 at the age of 83 in Wazirabad.

After death of his father, Maulana Zafar Ali Khan moved to Lahore and took over Zamindar newspaper, which became mouthpiece of Muslims.

He wrote revolutionary poetry during his imprisonment.

Later in 1945-46, Zafar Ali Khan was elected to the Central Legislative Assembly as a Muslim League nominee.

He penned 30 books, including poetry collections Baharistan, Nigaristan and Chamanistan. Some of his well-known works include Marka-e-Mazhab-o-Science, Ghalba-e-Rum, Sayr-e-Zulmet and Jang-e-Roos-o-Japan.

