Renowned lyricist Khawaja Pervaiz remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Renowned lyricist Khawaja Pervaiz was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday.

Born at Amritsar in 1932, his real name was Ghulam Mohyyudin.

Khawaja Pervaiz wrote nearly 10,000 songs for urdu and Punjabi films during his 40-year career.

His first film as lyricist was Rawaj in 1965 but got a big breakthrough from the song ‘Tum hee ho mehboob meray’ in film Aaina in 1966.

Some of his famous songs included "Sunn Wey Balori Akh Waleya", "Jub Koi Pyar Sai Bulai Ga, Tum Ko Aik Shakhs Yaad Aiy Ga", "Kisay Da Yaar Na Wichray", "Mahi Aavey Gaa,Main Phullaan Naal Dharti Sajawan Gi", "Meri Chichi Da Challa Mahi La Layaa" "Do Dil Ik Doojay Kolun Door Ho Gayey", "Teray Bina Yuun Gharian Beetin,Jaisay Saddian Beet Gaeiin", "Jan-e-Jan Tu Jo Kahay,Gaaoon Mein Geet Naey", "Dil-e- Veeran Hay, Teri Yaad Hay, Tanhai Hai".

As a lyricist he received five Nigar Awards in 1985,1992, 1993, 1994 and 1995

He died on June 20, 2011 in Lahore.