Renowned Poet Nisar Nasik Remembered On Birth Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Famous Urdu and Punjabi language poet, Nisar Nasik was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Famous urdu and Punjabi language poet, Nisar Nasik was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Nisar Nasik born on February 15,1943 in Rawalpindi was the writer of Dil Dil Pakistan, the most popular patriotic Pakistani song, sung by Junaid Jamshed and released in 1987.

He remained associated with Radio Pakistan long time and also wrote for Pakistan Television. Pakistan Television also awarded four-lifetime achievement awards for recognition of his services. Nisar Nasik also wrote songs for many films. He did his poetry in Urdu and Punjabi.

Nisar Nasik died in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on July 3, 2019 after a protracted illness with many health issues including diabetes, amnesia and high blood pressure. He was laid to rest in Rawalpindi.

