Rescue 1122 continues operation in flood affected areas during night

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Rescue 1122 teams remain engaged in rescue operations in different areas of the district even during late night.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Muhammad Iqbal Wazir also visited the flood affected Pusha-Bridge at last night and reviewed the rescue operation.

The Rescue 1122 teams have so far rescued around 250 people including women children and elderly people from different areas including Pusha-Bridge, Sagu-Bridge, Hathala, Kanuri and Budh.

In the presence of Relief Minister, Rescue 1122 teams from Mardan and Khyber also participated in the rescue operation near Pusha-Bridge.

The rescue teams were also dispatched to villages Budh and Buchri in late night, adding the more rescue teams were called by the relief minister for Dera Ismail Khan to facilitate the rescue operation.

The flood water moving towards Dera from the western side has engulfed different areas of Daraban road. Meanwhile, this flood water also entered the second largest hospital of DI Khan, Mufti Mehmood Hospital.

The rescue 1122 staff immediately rushed to the hospital to help out the people and shifted them to safe places through boats.