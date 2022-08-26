UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Continues Operation In Flood Affected Areas During Night

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 06:36 PM

Rescue 1122 continues operation in flood affected areas during night

The Rescue 1122 teams remain engaged in rescue operations in different areas of the district even during late night

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Rescue 1122 teams remain engaged in rescue operations in different areas of the district even during late night.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Muhammad Iqbal Wazir also visited the flood affected Pusha-Bridge at last night and reviewed the rescue operation.

The Rescue 1122 teams have so far rescued around 250 people including women children and elderly people from different areas including Pusha-Bridge, Sagu-Bridge, Hathala, Kanuri and Budh.

In the presence of Relief Minister, Rescue 1122 teams from Mardan and Khyber also participated in the rescue operation near Pusha-Bridge.

The rescue teams were also dispatched to villages Budh and Buchri in late night, adding the more rescue teams were called by the relief minister for Dera Ismail Khan to facilitate the rescue operation.

The flood water moving towards Dera from the western side has engulfed different areas of Daraban road. Meanwhile, this flood water also entered the second largest hospital of DI Khan, Mufti Mehmood Hospital.

The rescue 1122 staff immediately rushed to the hospital to help out the people and shifted them to safe places through boats.

Related Topics

Flood Water Road Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Rescue 1122 Women Mufti From

Recent Stories

EU Issues Erasmus Scholarships to 66 Russian Stude ..

EU Issues Erasmus Scholarships to 66 Russian Students for 2022-2023 Academic Yea ..

4 minutes ago
 FTO addresses over 3,000 complaints of taxpayers i ..

FTO addresses over 3,000 complaints of taxpayers in 6 months

5 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistanc ..

UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistance Campaign for Flood Affected ..

1 hour ago
 HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatc ..

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023 Award

2 hours ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.