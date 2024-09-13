Rescue 1122 Extinguish Fire At Cotton Factory
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The emergency service Rescue 1122 successfully extinguished a fire erupting at a cotton factory, situated near a school, at Faiz-e-Aam Chowk near Shah Abbas, here on Friday.
According to sources, Rescue 1122 received a call about the fire at factory and rushed to the site.
The fire was creating panic in the area due to presence of a school in the proximity. Rescue 1122 started operation and put off the fire after incessant struggle of three hours. Many fire-brigades vehicles took part in the operation.
The police concerned is investigating the incident. The valuables worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes.
