Rescue 1122 'Inter-District Rescue Challenge' held in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 organized "Inter-District Rescue Challenge" here on Thursday that was participated by rescue teams of four districts.

District Emergency Officer (DEO), Bahawalpur, Dr. Baqir Hussain, DEO, Rahimyar Khan, Dr. Adil, DEO, Bahawalnagar, Dr. Rao Shrafat Ali and DEO, Lodhran, Dr.

Syed Majid supervised the event.

The Rescue 1122 teams from the four districts demonstrated professional skills in trauma, fire fighting, water rescue, swimming, deep well rescue and height rescue challenges.

They also demonstrated their professional skills and capabilities of rescuing people in road accidents.

Later, trophies and prizes were distributed among the winner teams.