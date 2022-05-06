Rescue 1122 provided services to over 2421 people during Eid days

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmad Friday said that the Rescue 1122 has provided services to over 2421 people during the three days of Eid Emergency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmad Friday said that the Rescue 1122 has provided services to over 2421 people during the three days of Eid Emergency.

According to the report, 2421 people got medical assistance when they got injured in various incidents during the three days of the Eid-ul-Fitr, Doctor Khateer Ahmed said. He disclosed that at least 46 people were killed in separate incidents across the province.

He said Rescue 1122 provided 456 injured in traffic accidents during Eid facilities.

He said there were 1645 Medical, 160 fire related and 42 incidents of crime reported. There were 15 drowning cases and 05 buildings collapse cases.

He informed that there were 3 gas cylinders blast and 95 other emergency services cases. He said the Rescue 1122 service is being provided to the general public in 33 districts of the province. A good number of officials of the Rescue 1122 have been deployed at different river sites in order to ensure safety to the general public, Dr. Khateer Ahmed said.