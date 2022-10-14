UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Sillanwali Conducts 607 Operations

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Rescue 1122 Sillanwali conducts 607 operations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab emergency service Rescue 1122,tehsil Sillanwali dealt 607 emergencies so far since the day it started, this was disclosed by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Mazher Shah while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said that the tehsil office was operational for public in February 2022 with 30 rescuers and 3 ambulances to provide best Rescue service to 254,154 population including its 16 Union Councils.

He said that 19 people were killed so far due to serious and critical injuries.He added 6 bullet injuries,44 head injuries,27 car accidents,3 truck collisions and 232 bike accidents related injuries were dealt by the Rescue 1122.

