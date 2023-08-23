Open Menu

Rescue And Relief Operation Accelerated At Talwar Post

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Rescue and relief operation accelerated at Talwar post

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Irshad Bhatti on Wednesday said the rescue and relief operation was accelerated in flood effected areas including Talwar post,Kothi Fateh Muhammad,Titara Kamil, Gandha Singh wala and others.

Currently,the flow of water at Talwar post was recorded as 118,652 cusecs.

According to the press release issued,the Deputy Commissioner said that as many as 2355 people along with 622 cattle were shifted to safer place whereas 3106 people were being provided transportation.

He said sufficient stock of medicine including anti-snake bite,anti-rabies was available at 11 medical camps.

So far 26,000 people were being provided with food at flood relief camps,said the release.

Related Topics

Flood Water Kasur Post Irshad Bhatti

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to So ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to South Africa for 15th BRICS Summ ..

12 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular stu ..

Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular study to examine cardiorespirator ..

12 minutes ago
 SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order ..

SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order in Thoshakhana case

14 minutes ago
 Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertaint ..

Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertainty

32 minutes ago
 Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM ..

Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM Kakar

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan ..

Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan in first ODI

2 hours ago
JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked t ..

JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked to former first lady Bushra Bib ..

2 hours ago
 Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: ..

Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: Sami Saeed

2 hours ago
 ECP to consult political parties including PTI for ..

ECP to consult political parties including PTI for elections date

3 hours ago
 ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System

ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan