Rescue and relief operation accelerated at Talwar post

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Irshad Bhatti on Wednesday said the rescue and relief operation was accelerated in flood effected areas including Talwar post,Kothi Fateh Muhammad,Titara Kamil, Gandha Singh wala and others.

Currently,the flow of water at Talwar post was recorded as 118,652 cusecs.

According to the press release issued,the Deputy Commissioner said that as many as 2355 people along with 622 cattle were shifted to safer place whereas 3106 people were being provided transportation.

He said sufficient stock of medicine including anti-snake bite,anti-rabies was available at 11 medical camps.

So far 26,000 people were being provided with food at flood relief camps,said the release.