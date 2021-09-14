Rescue Emergency Officer inspects Alipur station

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Rescue Dr. Ejaz Anjum reviewed expertise of call operators while receiving emergency calls during inspection of Alipur station on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he declared rescue operation extended through Alipur station as the best in Multan division.

He termed purpose of the visit was to witness cleanliness in the station, with assuring operation of ambulances, other vehicles, tools and relevant equipments were to be held in ready position.

Tehsil in-charge Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Akhtar Khan briefed REO about overall performance of Rescue Alipur station.