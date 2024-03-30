Rescuers urged to maintain high standards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Emergency Services Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer welcomed 623 rescuers recruited for provinces of Sindh and Balochistan at the Emergency Services Academy, Lahore.

Addressing the newly recruited rescuers of Sindh and Balochistan at the Emergency Services Academy (ESA) Thokar Niaz Baig here on Saturday, he congratulates them on becoming a part of the Rescue 1122 life-saving Emergency Service.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer said, "you are going to join a service, which has a short history but with many achievements." He advised the newly recruited rescuers to treat emergency victims with professional manners and follow high standards.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue 1122, which started from Lahore in 2004, was functional in all districts of Punjab and in other provinces of Pakistan. The service has rescued 14.5 million emergency victims while maintaining its average response time of 7 minutes. The service maintained the standard in all districts of Punjab. The Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS) has responded to 2,069,008 with 4 minutes average response time, which is an achievement even internationally and the first modern Rescue Fire Service has saved losses worth over 642 billion by improving response time and professional firefighting on modern lines, he added.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer informed the rescuers that the Emergency Services Academy had trained over 24,000 and expanded the emergency service to all districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan.

He said that the main reason for the success of Emergency Services Department was the recruitment of right staff, establishment of an effective emergency management system through appropriate legislation and most importantly the training provided to the staff for the first time in Pakistan.

Today, the Emergency Services Department Rescue 1122 includes Emergency Ambulance, Rescue, and Fire Service, Motor-bike Rescue Service thus providing a sense of safety to citizens by providing timely comprehensive emergency response to any emergency or disaster in Punjab and due to the presence of trained emergency personnel under the umbrella of Rescue 1122, we do not have to invite a team from outside! It is a matter of honor for the rescue team and the country that the Pakistan Rescue Team responded to the earthquake in Turkiye to help Turkish brothers, he added. He hoped that all rescuers would make the best of this training facility and abide by the all safety protocols.

He hoped that rescuers would maintain the standard and take advantage of this training academy to learn life-saving skills from internationally trained instructors and mentors. Registrar Academy Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid, Divisional Emergency Officer Monitoring Dr. Fawad Shahzad Mirza, Head of Community Safery & Information Ms Deeba Shahnaz, Controller Examination Ms Ruqia Bano Javed, Head of Medical Wing Dr Ali Imam and other officers, instructors of Emergency Services Academy and a large number of rescuers were present.