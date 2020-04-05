UrduPoint.com
Residents Demanded ICT To Implement Approved Rate List Of Veges,fruits

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

Residents demanded ICT to implement approved rate list of veges,fruits

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The residents of Federal capital urged the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to implement the approved rate list by Islamabad Market Committee (IMC) of fruits and vegetables as the shopkeepers were charging extra prices on every item.

During the visit to various fruit and vegetable shops in the markets of federal capital and adjacent housing societies of Islamabad, the vendors were found violating the rate lists provided by the IMC on daily basis.

The residents said that the administration should take steps for implementing the rate list in true letter and spirit and penalize the violators to curb the menace of self-imposed inflation by the fruits and vegetables vendors.

The IMC has fixed the price of apples Kala Kulo Irani at Rs 182/149 per kg but the shopkeepers charging Rs 200-250 per kg. The rate of Pakistani Banana on the list was Rs 98/79 per dozen but the market price was about Rs 130.

Similarly, Guava price was Rs 75/60 per kg but the market rates was around Rs120, Strawberry rate was Rs 120/94 per kg while the vendors charging Rs 210, Kino Special price was Rs 149/116 per dozen while the market rate was Rs 220 per dozen.

Vegetables were also being sold at exorbitant prices.

According to the IMC approved rate list, Onion price was Rs 65/55 per kg while its market price was Rs 85, Tomato was Rs 24/21 per kg while its market price was Rs 48, Lemon price was Rs 88/77 per kg while its market price was Rs 110 per kg, Peas are Rs 51/42 per kg while it was sold at Rs 80.

Hassan Talal, a businessman who was purchasing vegetables from a shop in Soan Gardens, said that shopkeepers would not even listen to if their attention was drawn towards difference in prices written on the IMC approved rate list.

He said that low income person cannot even think to purchase fruits as the rates of fruits and vegetables were so high.

When contacted, an official in ICT administration said that committees headed by a magistrate have been formed in Islamabad to conduct surprise visits to different sectors and check prices of the commodities.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Market Committee has announced price list of vegetables and fruits for the markets of the federal capital and asked the people to lodge complaints against the profiteers and hoarders.

The spokesman requested all of the individuals to observe this checklist and inform the authorities at 051-4867762; 051-9108084 in case of any grievance towards the shopkeepers.

