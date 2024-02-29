Resolving Citizens’ Complaints Promptly Priority Of Federal Ombudsman: IO
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Senior Investigation Officer (IO) at the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Imran Khan on Thursday said the top priority was being accorded to addressing citizens’ complaints promptly.
He expressed these views during his three-day visit to the Complaint Collection Center Wana at South Waziristan, said a press release.
He listened to 170 complaints of inhabitants against federal organizations and issued directives to the officials concerned of those departments to address the complaints, instantly.
In this regard, he said no laxity or negligence should be shown on the part of any official and timely measures should be taken, he added.
On this occasion, Senior Investigation Officer Imran Khan said that it was a top priority to solve the cases in a short period.
He said that the staff of the Wana office was honestly performing their duties in light of the clear instructions of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi and Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Dera Ismail Khan Sang-E-Marjan Khan Mehsud to redress the legitimate complaints of the citizens, immediately.
