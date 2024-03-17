Revolutionary initiative of KP governor, mayor in health sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The revolutionary initiative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali by launching a digital machine teleclinic project, latest technology in the city.

The first digital teleclinic established in Gulbahar was inaugurated by Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali. Digital machines, blood sugar and other tests, diagnosis and treatment of diseases will be assured in just one click.

The most qualified doctors of the country and abroad will be given online treatment and health advice related to the teleclinic project. The modern teleclinic will provide the most affordable and modern health facilities to the poor people, said Governor Haji Ghulam Ali soon after the inauguration of the technology that largely benefited the people all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This is not just a machine, it is a whole hospital inside itself, Governor said, adding that the digital machine will save the public from costly tests and the treatment will also be quick.

On the success of the project, it will be expanded to the people of the entire province, he said.

On this occasion Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said that the modern teleclinic is definitely a revolution in the health sector. Separate machines have been installed for male and female patients, he disclosed.

Former Provincial Minister Amanullah Haqqani and Gulbahar Chairman Imranuddin and others also participated in the ceremony.