Rickshaw driver dies after cloth stuck into chain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) A loader rickshaw driver fell and died after his cloth was stuck into the chain of a rickshaw near the grain market here on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, a 40 years old rickshaw driver named Abdullah s/o Ghulam Hussain resident of Rohilanwali was going somewhere by loading goods.

The rescue team shifted the body to Nishtar hospital.