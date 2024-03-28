Open Menu

Rickshaw Driver Dies After Cloth Stuck Into Chain

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Rickshaw driver dies after cloth stuck into chain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) A loader rickshaw driver fell and died after his cloth was stuck into the chain of a rickshaw near the grain market here on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, a 40 years old rickshaw driver named Abdullah s/o Ghulam Hussain resident of Rohilanwali was going somewhere by loading goods.

The rescue team shifted the body to Nishtar hospital.

Related Topics

Driver Died Market

Recent Stories

Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by s ..

Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the ..

1 hour ago
 Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-1 ..

Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses positive trend today

PSX witnesses positive trend today

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ ..

PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, ab ..

Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..

3 hours ago
 May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military c ..

May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..

3 hours ago
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangl ..

Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack

4 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan ..

OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..

4 hours ago
 PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan