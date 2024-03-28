Rickshaw Driver Dies After Cloth Stuck Into Chain
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) A loader rickshaw driver fell and died after his cloth was stuck into the chain of a rickshaw near the grain market here on Thursday.
According to Rescue officials, a 40 years old rickshaw driver named Abdullah s/o Ghulam Hussain resident of Rohilanwali was going somewhere by loading goods.
The rescue team shifted the body to Nishtar hospital.
