Right to information laws key to curbing 'Fake News': Rashid Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) National Coordinator of the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) Rashid Chaudhry Thursday emphasized the need for public awareness and the implementation of right-to-information laws and digital rights to combat the spread of

fake news.

In an exclusive Interview with a private news channel, he urged all stakeholders to join forces in promoting public awareness and safeguarding the integrity of information.

Rashid Chaudhry emphasized the crucial role of media literacy in combating fake news, stressing that it is essential for citizens to critically evaluate information and identify reliable sources. He also underscored the importance of digital rights, noting that safeguarding these rights is vital in the fight against fake news.

Furthermore, Chaudhry highlighted the need for Right to Information laws, emphasizing that these laws are key to curbing the spread of fake news and promoting transparency and accountability. By addressing these interconnected issues, Chaudhry believes that Pakistan can better equip itself to combat the challenges posed by fake news.

Chaudhry highlighted the importance of a Digital Rights Information Bill, which would provide a framework for regulating digital information and preventing the dissemination of fake news. He emphasized that such a bill would be crucial in ensuring that citizens have access to accurate and reliable information.

Chaudhry recommended the establishment of an independent regulatory body, which would be responsible for monitoring and addressing fake news, while also safeguarding digital rights and promoting online safety.

He also called for increased transparency and accountability in government and media, as well as greater investment in media literacy programs and fact-checking initiatives.

"Combating fake news requires a sustained and collective effort, adding, we must work together to promote a culture of truth and accountability and to ensure that our citizens have access to accurate and reliable information", he concluded.