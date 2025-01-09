Right To Information Laws Key To Curbing 'Fake News': Rashid Chaudhry
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) National Coordinator of the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) Rashid Chaudhry Thursday emphasized the need for public awareness and the implementation of right-to-information laws and digital rights to combat the spread of
fake news.
In an exclusive Interview with a private news channel, he urged all stakeholders to join forces in promoting public awareness and safeguarding the integrity of information.
Rashid Chaudhry emphasized the crucial role of media literacy in combating fake news, stressing that it is essential for citizens to critically evaluate information and identify reliable sources. He also underscored the importance of digital rights, noting that safeguarding these rights is vital in the fight against fake news.
Furthermore, Chaudhry highlighted the need for Right to Information laws, emphasizing that these laws are key to curbing the spread of fake news and promoting transparency and accountability. By addressing these interconnected issues, Chaudhry believes that Pakistan can better equip itself to combat the challenges posed by fake news.
Chaudhry highlighted the importance of a Digital Rights Information Bill, which would provide a framework for regulating digital information and preventing the dissemination of fake news. He emphasized that such a bill would be crucial in ensuring that citizens have access to accurate and reliable information.
Chaudhry recommended the establishment of an independent regulatory body, which would be responsible for monitoring and addressing fake news, while also safeguarding digital rights and promoting online safety.
He also called for increased transparency and accountability in government and media, as well as greater investment in media literacy programs and fact-checking initiatives.
"Combating fake news requires a sustained and collective effort, adding, we must work together to promote a culture of truth and accountability and to ensure that our citizens have access to accurate and reliable information", he concluded.
Recent Stories
Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025
Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum
EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France
Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge
Poor visibility warning
Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept
Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on January 22
Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot
Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council
JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elec ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Right to information laws key to curbing 'Fake News': Rashid Chaudhry2 minutes ago
-
Four dead, four others injured in two separate road accidents2 minutes ago
-
APHC expresses serious concern over illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders32 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding civic issues32 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122, tour operators join hands to educate public on 'Heating Hazards in Winters'1 hour ago
-
Two killed as house wall collapses in Ahmadpur Sial1 hour ago
-
E&T dept collects Rs12.847m from token tax defaulters11 hours ago
-
Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot11 hours ago
-
PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrative11 hours ago
-
42nd mid-career management course delegation visits PITB11 hours ago
-
Skills training among BISP's top priority: Rubina Khalid11 hours ago
-
3 killed, two injured in Abbottabad road accident11 hours ago