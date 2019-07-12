River Kabul still in medium, Indus in low flood

(@FahadShabbir)

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all rivers were flowing normal except River Indus which continues to flow in steady low flood at Chashma and River Kabul in medium flood in "Warsak Nowshera Reach"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission ( FFC ) has said that all rivers were flowing normal except River Indus which continues to flow in steady low flood at Chashma and River Kabul in medium flood in "Warsak Nowshera Reach".

According to daily FFC report on Friday, the combined reservoir live storage stood at 3.638 MAF which was 26.59 per cent of the maximum combined live storage capacity.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said that yesterday's deep trough of Westerly wave, over North-Western parts of Afghanistan lies over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas.

Moderate moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet and are likely to intensify.

Seasonal low presently lies over Northwestern Balochistan and its trough is extending Northwards which is likely to accentuate during the next 24 hours.

The FFD predicted moderate to heavy thunderstorm/ rain with one or two very heavy falls over the upper catchments of river Indus including Rawalpindi Division (Punjab), besides over Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours. Scattered thunderstorm/ rain with isolated Heavy Falls were also expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej including Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore and Sargodha Divisions of Punjab during the same period.

Meanwhile, rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity with one or two very heavy falls were expected over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha Divisions (Punjab) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides moderate rainfall including one or two heavy falls over D.G. Khan Division alongwith Northeast Balochistan during the period from July 13 to19 th July 2019.

''As a result of above situation, sharp peaks of high flood are expected upstream of Mangla and low to medium flood in nullahs (tributaries) of Rivers Ravi (Hasri,Bein, Basanter, Ujh, Jhajri, Kather & Deg) & Chenab (Palku, Aik & Bhimber) alongwith Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division. Urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad,Gujranwala & Lahore Districts cannot be ruled out''. Keeping in view meteorological situation, all concerned authorities were advised to remain alert, critically watched the weather situation and took all necessary precautionary measures on "top priority" to avoid loss of precious human lives, damages to public and private properties etc.