UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

River Kabul Still In Medium, Indus In Low Flood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:39 PM

River Kabul still in medium, Indus in low flood

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all rivers were flowing normal except River Indus which continues to flow in steady low flood at Chashma and River Kabul in medium flood in "Warsak Nowshera Reach"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all rivers were flowing normal except River Indus which continues to flow in steady low flood at Chashma and River Kabul in medium flood in "Warsak Nowshera Reach".

According to daily FFC report on Friday, the combined reservoir live storage stood at 3.638 MAF which was 26.59 per cent of the maximum combined live storage capacity.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said that yesterday's deep trough of Westerly wave, over North-Western parts of Afghanistan lies over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas.

Moderate moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet and are likely to intensify.

Seasonal low presently lies over Northwestern Balochistan and its trough is extending Northwards which is likely to accentuate during the next 24 hours.

The FFD predicted moderate to heavy thunderstorm/ rain with one or two very heavy falls over the upper catchments of river Indus including Rawalpindi Division (Punjab), besides over Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours. Scattered thunderstorm/ rain with isolated Heavy Falls were also expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej including Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore and Sargodha Divisions of Punjab during the same period.

Meanwhile, rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity with one or two very heavy falls were expected over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha Divisions (Punjab) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides moderate rainfall including one or two heavy falls over D.G. Khan Division alongwith Northeast Balochistan during the period from July 13 to19 th July 2019.

''As a result of above situation, sharp peaks of high flood are expected upstream of Mangla and low to medium flood in nullahs (tributaries) of Rivers Ravi (Hasri,Bein, Basanter, Ujh, Jhajri, Kather & Deg) & Chenab (Palku, Aik & Bhimber) alongwith Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division. Urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad,Gujranwala & Lahore Districts cannot be ruled out''. Keeping in view meteorological situation, all concerned authorities were advised to remain alert, critically watched the weather situation and took all necessary precautionary measures on "top priority" to avoid loss of precious human lives, damages to public and private properties etc.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Kabul Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Alert Kohat Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Same Nowshera Jhelum Malakand July 2019 All From Top Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

PITB & Punjab Archives launch Web Portal containin ..

43 minutes ago

NUST Summer School draws to a close!

48 minutes ago

Gibraltar Police Arrest 2 More Officers Off Irania ..

2 minutes ago

Open-court held in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Govt takes all necessary flood management and prep ..

2 minutes ago

French Envoy Conditions Better Ties With Russia on ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.