Rivers Indus, Kabul continue to run in low, medium flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission ( FFC ) has said that at present, all rivers are flowing normal except for river Indus which is flowing in steady low flood at Chashma and River Kabul is in medium flood in "Warsak Nowshera Reach".

According to daily FFC report on Saturday, the combined reservoir live storage is 4.002 MAF which is 29.25 per cent of the maximum combined live storage capacity.

According to the Flood Flood Division (FFD) Lahore, yesterday's deep trough of Westerly wave continues to prevail over North-Eastern Afghanistan.

Seasonal low lies over Northeastern Balochistan and its trough is extending Northwards. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

The FFD has also predicted moderate to heavy thunderstorm/ rain with one or two very heavy falls over the upper catchments of river Indus including Rawalpindi Division (Punjab), besides over Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hour.

Scattered thunderstorm/ rain with isolated heavy falls might also occur over the upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej including Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore and Sargodha Divisions of Punjab during the same period.

Meanwhile, rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity with one or two very heavy falls were expected over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha Divisions (Punjab) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides moderate rainfall including one or two heavy falls over D.G. Khan Division alongwith Northeast Balochistan during the period from July 14y to 19.

''As a result of predicted rainfall, sharp peaks of high flood are expected in River Jhelum at Mangla (upstream), while low to medium flood in nullahs (tributaries) of Rivers Ravi (Hasri,Bein, Basanter, Ujh, Jhajri, Kather and Deg) and Chenab (Palku, Aik and Bhimber) alongwith hill torrents of D.G. Khan Division.

Urban flooding is also expected in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala & Lahore Districts''.

In view of the above meteorological situation, all concerned authorities were advised to remain alert.