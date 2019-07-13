UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rivers Indus, Kabul Continue To Run In Low, Medium Flood

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:05 PM

Rivers Indus, Kabul continue to run in low, medium flood

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that at present, all rivers are flowing normal except for river Indus which is flowing in steady low flood at Chashma and River Kabul is in medium flood in "Warsak Nowshera Reach".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that at present, all rivers are flowing normal except for river Indus which is flowing in steady low flood at Chashma and River Kabul is in medium flood in "Warsak Nowshera Reach".

According to daily FFC report on Saturday, the combined reservoir live storage is 4.002 MAF which is 29.25 per cent of the maximum combined live storage capacity.

According to the Flood Flood Division (FFD) Lahore, yesterday's deep trough of Westerly wave continues to prevail over North-Eastern Afghanistan.

Seasonal low lies over Northeastern Balochistan and its trough is extending Northwards. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

The FFD has also predicted moderate to heavy thunderstorm/ rain with one or two very heavy falls over the upper catchments of river Indus including Rawalpindi Division (Punjab), besides over Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hour.

Scattered thunderstorm/ rain with isolated heavy falls might also occur over the upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej including Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore and Sargodha Divisions of Punjab during the same period.

Meanwhile, rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity with one or two very heavy falls were expected over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha Divisions (Punjab) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides moderate rainfall including one or two heavy falls over D.G. Khan Division alongwith Northeast Balochistan during the period from July 14y to 19.

''As a result of predicted rainfall, sharp peaks of high flood are expected in River Jhelum at Mangla (upstream), while low to medium flood in nullahs (tributaries) of Rivers Ravi (Hasri,Bein, Basanter, Ujh, Jhajri, Kather and Deg) and Chenab (Palku, Aik and Bhimber) alongwith hill torrents of D.G. Khan Division.

Urban flooding is also expected in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala & Lahore Districts''.

In view of the above meteorological situation, all concerned authorities were advised to remain alert.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Kabul Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Alert Kohat Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Same Nowshera Jhelum Malakand July All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, Spain discuss cooperation in infrastructure d ..

22 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company lineman electro ..

2 minutes ago

Partial strike observed in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Strike failure shows public trust in govt policies ..

2 minutes ago

Boarding bridge operators at Islamabad airport to ..

37 minutes ago

Principal PDMI/AMC Prof Mohammad Tayyab retires

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.