Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Kabul can experience high flood in next 48 hours: FFC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that rivers Jhelum, Chenab and Kabul including their associated nullahs/tributaries are likely to cross high flood stage from July 25 to 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission ( FFC ) has said that rivers Jhelum , Chenab and Kabul including their associated nullahs/tributaries are likely to cross high flood stage from July 25 to 27.

For the period from July 24 to 27, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, has predicted rainfall of heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls over upper catchments of all major rivers. With regard to forecast, all concerned authorities were advised to watch the situation and took all necessary precautionary measures to avoid loss of precious human lives and damage to private and public property.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, except for River Kabul which was in low flood at Warsak and in medium flood at Nowshera, all other main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) were flowing normal.

The actual river flows and reservoir indicated that Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs were at elevation of 1498.95 feet and 1175.40 feet respectively i.e 51.05 feet and 66.60 feet below their respective maximum conservation levels of 1550.

00 feet and 1242.00 feet.

The combined live storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs was 6.451 MAF.

Meanwhile, seasonal low continues to prevail over Northeastern Balochistan with trough of Westerly wave lying over Northwestern parts of Afghanistan during the next 24 hour.

Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 4000 feet.

The FFD has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls over Rawalpindi Division of Punjab Province and Eastern Balochistan besides over upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej. Isolated thunderstorm/ rain might also occur over Punjab (Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha & D.G.Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat & D.I Khan Divisions) and upper catchment of River Indus during the same period. Low level floods were expected in Hill Torrents of D.G.Khan Division during the next 24 hours.