KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :PTI Sindh's lawmaker Arsalan Taj on Monday said that work was underway to build a road in Block 8 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal under Prime Minister Imran Khan's special package for Karachi.

He said that this work should be done by the provincial government instead of the Federal government.

He said that the Sindh government was doing nothing in spite of getting billions of rupees from the city of lights.

Arsalan Taj lashed out at the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his Cabinet.

He also alleged that Administrator Karachi was merely engaged in press conferences and photo sessions.