Road safety camp set up in Narowal

NAROWAL, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) ::A camp to create awareness about "Road Safety" among citizens was organized under Traffic Police Education Wing and Atlas Honda Limited.

DSP Traffic Zahida Parveen, Atlas Honda Safety Manager Muhammad Hasnain, Amir Hamza Ashraf, Incharge Traffic Education Wing Tamheed Ahmed and other media representatives were also present on the occasion.

DSP Traffic Zahida Parveen, after inaugurating the camp, stressed the need for implementation on traffic rules for ensuring the road safety, saying the use of helmets also comes under the traffic rules as the helmets' usage by motorcyclists could also help to save the lives on roads during the road accidents as well.

She said the moral and national duty of all of us to come forward and play pivotal role for promoting traffic rules' education among people, urging them to follow the traffic rules for ensuring the road safety for everyone.

She added that through road safety awareness programmes, we can reduce accident rate, especially by focusing the youth.

She highlighted the importance of road safety i.e. seat belt, helmet, over speeding, lane violation, precautions during the long journey and other traffic regulations.

DSP Traffic Zahida Parveen said that purpose of the camp was to ensure safety for motorcyclists and prevent any road mishap by educating them about safe road environment.

On the occasion, DSP Traffic Zahida Parveen and Manager Honda Atlas Muhammad Hasnainalso distributed helmets among citizens.