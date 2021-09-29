UrduPoint.com

Road Safety Camp Set Up In Narowal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

Road safety camp set up in Narowal

NAROWAL, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) ::A camp to create awareness about "Road Safety" among citizens was organized under Traffic Police Education Wing and Atlas Honda Limited.

DSP Traffic Zahida Parveen, Atlas Honda Safety Manager Muhammad Hasnain, Amir Hamza Ashraf, Incharge Traffic Education Wing Tamheed Ahmed and other media representatives were also present on the occasion.

DSP Traffic Zahida Parveen, after inaugurating the camp, stressed the need for implementation on traffic rules for ensuring the road safety, saying the use of helmets also comes under the traffic rules as the helmets' usage by motorcyclists could also help to save the lives on roads during the road accidents as well.

She said the moral and national duty of all of us to come forward and play pivotal role for promoting traffic rules' education among people, urging them to follow the traffic rules for ensuring the road safety for everyone.

She added that through road safety awareness programmes, we can reduce accident rate, especially by focusing the youth.

She highlighted the importance of road safety i.e. seat belt, helmet, over speeding, lane violation, precautions during the long journey and other traffic regulations.

DSP Traffic Zahida Parveen said that purpose of the camp was to ensure safety for motorcyclists and prevent any road mishap by educating them about safe road environment.

On the occasion, DSP Traffic Zahida Parveen and Manager Honda Atlas Muhammad Hasnainalso distributed helmets among citizens.

Related Topics

Accident Police Education Road Traffic Honda Amir Hamza Moral Media All Atlas Honda Limited

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Costa Ri ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Costa Rica

6 minutes ago
 SEHA adds Salma Children&#039;s Rehabilitation Hos ..

SEHA adds Salma Children&#039;s Rehabilitation Hospital to its network

21 minutes ago
 Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

55 seconds ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

57 seconds ago
 Three dacoits arrested in faisalabad

Three dacoits arrested in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 CTP launch smog awareness campaign for motorists

CTP launch smog awareness campaign for motorists

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.