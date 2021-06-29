UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Round Table On 'Acute Water Shortage In Sindh' On July 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:59 PM

Round table on 'Acute Water Shortage in Sindh' on July 2

Sindh Agriculture Research Council (SARC) will organize a round table conference themed 'Acute Water Shortage in Sindh' here in Hyderabad on Friday (July 02, 2021).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture Research Council (SARC) will organize a round table conference themed 'Acute Water Shortage in Sindh' here in Hyderabad on Friday (July 02, 2021).

According to Sindh Agriculture Research Council's representative Fida Hussain Chohan, round table conference will be held at Hyderabad Press club at 10 am The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, chairman Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and grower leaders Nabi Bux Sathio and Fayaz Shah Rashidi will be the keynote speakers, said a news relese.

The speakers will shed light on the causes of the acute water shortage in Sindh and put forward suggestions to cope with the water scarcity situation in the province.

SARC leaders Ali Palh, Wali Thebo, Murtaza Otho, Muhammad Khan Mari, Zulifiqar Aleem Wasan, Zaheer Thebo, Ghulam Rasool Lund and others will also attend the conference.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Shortage Water Agriculture Hyderabad July Sardar Chemical Industries Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

DHA begins vaccinating pregnant women against COVI ..

31 minutes ago

NA passes budget after record 93 hours debate: Far ..

1 minute ago

Very hot weather to grip most parts

1 minute ago

Court awards imprisonment in drug smuggling case

1 minute ago

Agriculture sector top priority of government: Fak ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body on Climate Change perturbed over CDA c ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.