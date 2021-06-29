Round table on 'Acute Water Shortage in Sindh' on July 2

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Agriculture Research Council (SARC) will organize a round table conference themed 'Acute Water Shortage in Sindh' here in Hyderabad on Friday (July 02, 2021).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture Research Council (SARC) will organize a round table conference themed 'Acute Water Shortage in Sindh' here in Hyderabad on Friday (July 02, 2021).

According to Sindh Agriculture Research Council's representative Fida Hussain Chohan, round table conference will be held at Hyderabad Press club at 10 am The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, chairman Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and grower leaders Nabi Bux Sathio and Fayaz Shah Rashidi will be the keynote speakers, said a news relese.

The speakers will shed light on the causes of the acute water shortage in Sindh and put forward suggestions to cope with the water scarcity situation in the province.

SARC leaders Ali Palh, Wali Thebo, Murtaza Otho, Muhammad Khan Mari, Zulifiqar Aleem Wasan, Zaheer Thebo, Ghulam Rasool Lund and others will also attend the conference.