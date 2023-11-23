Round-the-clock free food facility at Data Darbar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has fulfilled yet another promise by introducing the 24/7 'Langar' [free food] facility at the Data Darbar complex within 48 hours.

The Auqaf Department took the initiative, in partnership with the Madina Foundation, to feed round-the-clock influx of devotees. The step marks a significant development, ensuring that devotees and the homeless have continuous access to free food.

Auqaf's Secretary and Mian Rasheed of Madina Foundation briefed the media about the arrangements.

While chairing a meeting at his office, the CM emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the area around Data Darbar.

He reiterated the commitment to take steps to maximise facilities for the visitors.

The meeting was also briefed about upgradation of nine shrines of Sufi saints including Hazrat Jalaluddin Bukhari in Uch Sharif, Baba Bulleh Shah in Kasur, Hazrat Musa Pak in Multan and Shah Shams Tabraiz.

The meeting noted that expansion of verandas around Data Darbar would enhance the capacity from 3,000 to 5,000, ensuring a more accommodating and enriching experience for the multitude of visitors.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, DG WCLA, SMBR, secretary finance, secretary information, secretary P&D, commissioner Lahore, DIG (Ops), DG PITB and others.