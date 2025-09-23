Open Menu

RPO Holds Open Court

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan on Tuesday held an open court in Sargodha, where citizens from across the region gathered to voice their concerns and grievances.

According to a police spokesperson, the RPO attentively listened to the complaints of the public and issued immediate directives to the relevant officers for prompt resolution.

He also instructed them to submit progress reports on the actions taken.

A large number of local residents attended the session, reflecting the public’s trust in the police department’s efforts to engage with the community and ensure accountability.

On the occasion, RPO Shahzad Asif Khan emphasized the need to utilize all available resources to provide justice and resolve public issues at their doorstep, stressing the importance of timely and transparent action.

