RPO pays surprise visits to two police stations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Imran Ahmer paid surprise visits to two police stations of Rawalpindi district including Kalar Syedan and Kahuta A police spokesman on Sunday said, "RPO Imran Ahmer visited police stations following the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab,".

The RPO checked the daily entry registers of the police stations and directed the Station House Officers to accelerate efforts to arrest criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

He said effective strategy was vital to controlling crime and also ordered to adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

On this occasion, RPO Imran Ahmer asked the police officers to focus on solving public complaints promptly by taking citizen-friendly steps.

The RPO also inspected the front desks, buildings, lockups and cleanliness of the police stations.

Imran Ahmer said surprise visits were being conducted and efforts were being made to improve service delivery and day to day affairs in Police Stations.

On the occasion, SDPOs concerned were also present.

The RPO also directed the police officers to ensure merit and transparency in investigation process.

He said, as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar and direction of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, efforts were being taken to change police station culture and for an effective use of modern technology.

The surprise visits would continue to ensure check and balance, address complaints of the citizens and improve service delivery.

The RPO also planted a sapling in Kalar Syedan police station and visited martyrs monument constructed in Kahuta Police Station, laid floral wreath and also prayed for eternal rest of the departed souls.