UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs. 260 Million Waiting To Be Spent Released For Solid Waste Management Project

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 07:59 PM

Rs. 260 million waiting to be spent released for solid waste management project

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government was failed to utilize Rs. 260 million rupees given by water and power authority (WAPDA) to build a recycling plant in Muzaffarabad under solid waste management project to mitigate the environmental effects of Neelum Jhelum hydroelectric power project (NJHP)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government was failed to utilize Rs. 260 million rupees given by water and power authority (WAPDA) to build a recycling plant in Muzaffarabad under solid waste management project to mitigate the environmental effects of Neelum Jhelum hydroelectric power project (NJHP).

According official sources, WAPDA had released the funds in 2016 for construction of garbage recycling plant after which a project director was appointed but project could not be started despite availability of the funds and payment of salary and fringe benefits to director without doing nothing.

The source claimed that not only the project director was getting salary and other benefits from the amount for the last five years but Rs 30 million had been drawn in favor of some corrupt officers showing the purchase of land which was already owned by the government.

Another 30 million rupees have been spent on purchasing vehicles for collecting garbage from different points but the construct of recycling plant could not be started, the source added.

Related Topics

Water WAPDA Vehicles Jhelum Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2016 From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Bahrain discussed cooperation in space sector

3 minutes ago

ADC visits wheat procurement centre

40 seconds ago

Blinken, S. Africa Foreign Minister Discuss Expand ..

42 seconds ago

Langove reviews progress on installation of fence ..

45 seconds ago

4 more die, 19 tested positive for COVID-19 in Att ..

3 minutes ago

PHP register 1,437 cases over violation of traffic ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.