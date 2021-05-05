Rs. 260 million waiting to be spent released for solid waste management project

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government was failed to utilize Rs. 260 million rupees given by water and power authority (WAPDA) to build a recycling plant in Muzaffarabad under solid waste management project to mitigate the environmental effects of Neelum Jhelum hydroelectric power project (NJHP)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government was failed to utilize Rs. 260 million rupees given by water and power authority (WAPDA) to build a recycling plant in Muzaffarabad under solid waste management project to mitigate the environmental effects of Neelum Jhelum hydroelectric power project (NJHP).

According official sources, WAPDA had released the funds in 2016 for construction of garbage recycling plant after which a project director was appointed but project could not be started despite availability of the funds and payment of salary and fringe benefits to director without doing nothing.

The source claimed that not only the project director was getting salary and other benefits from the amount for the last five years but Rs 30 million had been drawn in favor of some corrupt officers showing the purchase of land which was already owned by the government.

Another 30 million rupees have been spent on purchasing vehicles for collecting garbage from different points but the construct of recycling plant could not be started, the source added.