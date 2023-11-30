Open Menu

Rs 509m Fine Imposed On 4,262 Electricity Thieves: FESCO Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Rs 509m fine imposed on 4,262 electricity thieves: FESCO spokesman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) imposed Rs. 509 million fine on 4,262 electricity thieves, caught during the last 83 days of anti-power-theft campaign in the region.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that the fine was imposed under the head of detection units of 10.9 million. He said Rs. 339 million fine was recovered thus far. FESCO also got registered cases against 4,243 accused whereas the police arrested 3,514 electricity thieves, he added.

Giving further details, he said the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1,361 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.159.9 million on them under the head of 3452,000 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 476 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.64.3 million under 1569,000 detection units.

Similarly, 478 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.

56.9 million under 1126,000 detection units.

He further said that 439 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.62.6 million under 1367,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 139 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.20.4 million for 418,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 545 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.53.4 million for 1170,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 461 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.49.5 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 1041,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 327 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.37.3 million for 741,000 detection units, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Fine Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh From Million FESCO

Recent Stories

IGP visits LRH to inquire about health of police p ..

IGP visits LRH to inquire about health of police personnel on polio duty

19 minutes ago
 China-Pak sustainable agriculture cooperation shin ..

China-Pak sustainable agriculture cooperation shining at CISCE

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stood at ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stood at $12.39 billion

19 minutes ago
 China urges India to properly handle difference, s ..

China urges India to properly handle difference, safeguard peace along borders

19 minutes ago
 DC Murree visits BHU, Kali Matti to examine facili ..

DC Murree visits BHU, Kali Matti to examine facilities

19 minutes ago
 Livestock Department Registers 65, 698 Animals Und ..

Livestock Department Registers 65, 698 Animals Under PITB Developed PAITS

34 minutes ago
Punches thrown as AFC Champions League match erupt ..

Punches thrown as AFC Champions League match erupts into chaos

21 minutes ago
 PVF speaks about national players participation in ..

PVF speaks about national players participation in int'l, regional events

21 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reite ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reiterates govt's resolve to furthe ..

21 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 27.1m from 502 defaulters in 24 ..

LESCO recovers Rs 27.1m from 502 defaulters in 24 hours

21 minutes ago
 Metro Bank says to axe fifth of staff in UK

Metro Bank says to axe fifth of staff in UK

21 minutes ago
 Sanaullah Zehri expresses confidence to form govt ..

Sanaullah Zehri expresses confidence to form govt in center, provinces

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan