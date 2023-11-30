Rs 509m fine imposed on 4,262 electricity thieves: FESCO spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) imposed Rs. 509 million fine on 4,262 electricity thieves, caught during the last 83 days of anti-power-theft campaign in the region.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that the fine was imposed under the head of detection units of 10.9 million. He said Rs. 339 million fine was recovered thus far. FESCO also got registered cases against 4,243 accused whereas the police arrested 3,514 electricity thieves, he added.

Giving further details, he said the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1,361 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.159.9 million on them under the head of 3452,000 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 476 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.64.3 million under 1569,000 detection units.

Similarly, 478 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.

56.9 million under 1126,000 detection units.

He further said that 439 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.62.6 million under 1367,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 139 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.20.4 million for 418,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 545 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.53.4 million for 1170,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 461 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.49.5 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 1041,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 327 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.37.3 million for 741,000 detection units, spokesman added.