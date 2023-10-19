Rs.375.9 mln fine imposed on 3012 electricity thieves, 2894 booked in 41 days: FESCO spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.375.9 million on 3012 electricity thieves caught during last 41 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 41 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 3012 power pilferers from its eight districts. The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.375.9 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 8.281 million in addition to getting Rs.197.9 million recovered from them. The FESCO had also got cases registered against 2894 accused whereas the police had arrested 2395 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams continued checking of power pilferage round the clock and caught 42 electricity thieves during last 24 hours who were stealing electricity through various modes including direct supply. The company had imposed a fine of more than Rs.3.118 million on these electricity thieves in respect of more than 71,000 detection units.

He said that in Faisalabad district, up till now, 1000 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with a fine of more than Rs.126.5 million under 2.755 million detection units.

He said that 295 electricity thieves were caught in Jhang district so far and fined more than 1089,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.46.3 million. Similarly, 309 electricity thieves were caught from Bhakkar and handed down with a fine of 800,000 detection units amounting to Rs.49.9 million. In Chiniot district, 332 electricity thieves were handed down with more than 965,000 detection units amounting to Rs.37.6 million. Meanwhile, more than 325,000 detection units amounting to Rs.15.4 million was imposed on 96 electricity thieves caught from Khushab district. In Mianwali district, 359 electricity thieves were caught and more than 755,000 detection units amounting to Rs.35.5 million were imposed on them as fine. In Sargodha district, 340 electricity thieves were caught and fined with more than 836,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.36.7 million. In district Toba Tek Singh, 243 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with more than 628,000 detection units amounting to Rs.31.5 million, he added.