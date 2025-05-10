(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for the Department of Women Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, paid tribute to all mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day, stating that a mother is the epitome of sincerity, sacrifice, and unconditional love.

She emphasized that mothers play a foundational role in the development and progress of society.

A mother’s lap is the first school where a child learns the earliest lessons of life.

Dr. Rubaba Buledi remarked that while the world changes over time, attitudes shift and priorities evolve the role of a mother remains constant. Her prayers are effective in every era, and her love remains selfless in every age.

Today reminds us that a mother’s sacrifices, love, and compassion for her children are debts that can never truly be repaid. Serving, respecting, and seeking the prayers of a mother can bless a person in both this world and the hereafter.