Rubina Khalid condemns firing on Speaker Kashmir Assembly convoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme, Senator Rubina Khalid, Sunday strongly condemned the firing on the convoy of Speaker of the Kashmir Assembly, Chaudhry Latif Akbar.

In a message, she stated, "We strongly condemn the cowardly attack on Chaudhry Latif Akbar.

"

She added that the culprits involved in the attack must be immediately arrested. Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized that the perpetrators should be brought to justice after a transparent investigation.

She further said, "The attack on Latif Akbar is an attack on the entire Kashmir government and democracy."

Senator Rubina Khalid expressed gratitude that the Speaker of the Kashmir Assembly remained unharmed and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.