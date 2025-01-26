Rubina Khalid Condemns Firing On Speaker Kashmir Assembly Convoy
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme, Senator Rubina Khalid, Sunday strongly condemned the firing on the convoy of Speaker of the Kashmir Assembly, Chaudhry Latif Akbar.
In a message, she stated, "We strongly condemn the cowardly attack on Chaudhry Latif Akbar.
"
She added that the culprits involved in the attack must be immediately arrested. Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized that the perpetrators should be brought to justice after a transparent investigation.
She further said, "The attack on Latif Akbar is an attack on the entire Kashmir government and democracy."
Senator Rubina Khalid expressed gratitude that the Speaker of the Kashmir Assembly remained unharmed and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rubina Khalid condemns firing on Speaker Kashmir Assembly convoy6 minutes ago
-
Experts stress need for collective Govt. efforts to combat climate change7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Seed Corporation aims for agricultural transformation by 202617 minutes ago
-
PM condemns firing on AJK speaker convoy17 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Khurarianwala46 minutes ago
-
Governor KP condemns assassination attempt on AJK Speaker56 minutes ago
-
Equine Center started functioning in Chontra56 minutes ago
-
President condemns firing on motorcade of Speaker AJK assembly56 minutes ago
-
Former deputy mayor calls on PM56 minutes ago
-
Rates of daily-use commodities re-fixed56 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri expatriates stage protest before Indian Embassy in Brussels marking India's Republic Day as ..57 minutes ago
-
Norwegian athlete and Israr Khattak wins at 5th Islamabad Marathon1 hour ago