Russian academicians visit Karachi University, 350 scholarships for Pak students may be increased

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :A delegation of seven leading universities from various parts of Russia visited the University of Karachi on Thursday.

The visiting delegation called on the Vice Chancellor KU, Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Secretariat, said a statement.

The visiting academicians agreed upon establishing a strong working relationship and linkage among the universities of Pakistan and Russia particularly with the University of Karachi.

They discussed and agreed to initiate various joint academic programs including faculty and students exchange programs, joint research publications and supervising research of various departments of the University of Karachi.

Establishment of a Russian language centre on the KU campus to facilitate students, scholars, and faculty was also discussed with great interest by the two sides.

The visiting delegation informed the KU Vice Chancellor that around 350 government scholarships are available for Pakistani students every year in Russian varsities and hoped that the number of scholarships would increase if the students from Pakistan would take interest in studying in Russia.

Russian universities would like to initiate joint projects in the fields of applied physics, physics, bio-sciences, biotechnology, computer science, education and mathematics in the first phase and then would like to expand the collaboration in other fields including pharmacy.

The Russian delegation was led by the Vice Rector for International Affairs Professor Dr Artyom Yu. Rykun of Tomsk State University while the Assistant Vice Rector for International Affairs Pavel Nedelko and Admission Manager Anastasiia Sidorova from Peter the Great St.

Petersburg Polytechnic University, the Director of Arabic Studies Centre Ahmed Ibrahim, and Associate Professor of the school of Anthropology Alexey Buller of Tyumen State University, Vice President for International Affairs Yulia Davydova, and Deputy Head of International Integration and WFS Directorate Alina Andrukh from Moscow Polytechnic University, Pro-Rector for Strategic and Innovative Development Dr Nikita Avralev, and Head of Department of International Students Recruitment Dr Stanislav Sidorenko of North-Caucasus Federal University, Manager of the International Division Gulnara Makhmutova, and Manager of the Admission Department Elena Donskaia from Irkutsk National Research Technological University, and Vice-Rector for International Affairs Timirkhan Alishev, Deputy Dean of Pre-University Department for International Students Airan Mukhametov, and Head of the International Recruitment Office Rauf Sabirov, and Head of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture Ruslan Prokorov and Natalia Zhadovets were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the Dean of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Nusrat Idress, Dean of Education Professor Dr Shagufta Shahzadi, Dean of Islamic Studies Professor Dr Zahid Ali Zahidi, Dean of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Professor Dr Fayiaz H. M. Vaid, Dean of Law Justice (R) Hasan Feroz, Students' Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali and members of central student advisory council also attended the meeting.