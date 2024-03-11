‘Saaf Suthra Punjab’ Drive In Full Swing In District
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 09:54 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the ‘Saaf Suthra Punjab’ drive is in full swing in the district.
The Focal Person to the program / Secretary Regional Transport Authority Ahmad Raza with Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz visited various parts of the city including islam Nagar, Satiana Road and Tufail Shaheed Road here on Monday and reviewed the ongoing de-silting of sewerage lines.
The officers also inspected the cleanliness of the main channel through heavy machinery in front of Sahal Hospital.
Faisalabad Waste Management Company is also active under the program. The sanitary staff held cleanliness operations in eight selected union councils including 07, 24, 36, 47, 82, 132 and 146. The UCs were made zero-waste by applying heavy machinery.
Mechanical sweeping and manual sweeping was also held in important main roads in the city.
Chief Executive Officer FWMC Rauf Ahmad also issued instructions to operations and communication wings.
