Sadan Pirzada Meets Alhamra Chairman To Discuss Collaboration On Art, Culture
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Renowned artist Sadan Pirzada visited the Lahore Arts Council, where he met Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Touqeer Haider Kazmi to engage in an enriching conversation on the future of fine arts in Pakistan.
The meeting focused on enhancing the role of artistic institutions in nurturing creative talent and expanding public engagement with the arts. Chairman Razi Ahmed emphasised Alhamra’s steadfast dedication to incorporating the perspectives of celebrated artists into its cultural agenda. “Alhamra believes in harnessing the depth of artistic experience to shape a more vibrant and inclusive creative future,” he said.
Executive Director Touqeer Haider Kazmi echoed the vision, highlighting the Council’s ongoing commitment to artistic innovation. He affirmed that the entire Alhamra team remains united in its mission to elevate Pakistan’s cultural identity through dynamic programming, education and exhibitions.
The meaningful exchange reflects Alhamra’s continuous efforts to foster impactful collaborations that support artistic dialogue and enrich the cultural landscape of the nation.
