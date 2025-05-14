Open Menu

Sadan Pirzada Meets Alhamra Chairman To Discuss Collaboration On Art, Culture

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Sadan Pirzada meets Alhamra chairman to discuss collaboration on art, culture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Renowned artist Sadan Pirzada visited the Lahore Arts Council, where he met Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Touqeer Haider Kazmi to engage in an enriching conversation on the future of fine arts in Pakistan.

The meeting focused on enhancing the role of artistic institutions in nurturing creative talent and expanding public engagement with the arts. Chairman Razi Ahmed emphasised Alhamra’s steadfast dedication to incorporating the perspectives of celebrated artists into its cultural agenda. “Alhamra believes in harnessing the depth of artistic experience to shape a more vibrant and inclusive creative future,” he said.

Executive Director Touqeer Haider Kazmi echoed the vision, highlighting the Council’s ongoing commitment to artistic innovation. He affirmed that the entire Alhamra team remains united in its mission to elevate Pakistan’s cultural identity through dynamic programming, education and exhibitions.

The meaningful exchange reflects Alhamra’s continuous efforts to foster impactful collaborations that support artistic dialogue and enrich the cultural landscape of the nation.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

20 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

21 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

21 hours ago
Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

1 day ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

1 day ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

1 day ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

1 day ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan