Various Food Points Penalized Over Hygiene Violations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out inspections and enforcement actions across south Punjab, including Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal, and Vehari.
The drive, initiated under the directions of the Director General of PFA, targeted beverage plants, sweet and bakery shops, dairy units, restaurants, grocery stores, and breakfast points.
During the inspection campaign, the PFA teams imposed heavy fines and discarded a significant quantity of unfit food products, including 50 liters of substandard soda water, 50 liters of adulterated milk, five kilograms of hazardous meat and 30 kilograms of expired and prohibited food items
A sweet and bakery shop at Farooqpura Chowk, Old Shujaabad road was fined Rs. 50,000 for improper labeling and poor hygiene.
A beverage plant at BCG Chowk was fined Rs. 35,000 for failure to maintain water filtration and inadequate personal hygiene of workers.
A soda water factory in Basti Faizabad was penalized Rs. 15,000 for using non-food grade colors.
A food point at Budhla road, Ali Town was fined Rs. 20,000 for poor cleanliness.
A grocery store at Eidgah Chowk, Lutfabad was fined Rs.
25,000 for selling expired food items.
A restaurant at Northern Bypass was fined Rs. 30,000 for using expired sauces.
A Sohan Halwa shop at Babar Chowk, Vehari road was fined Rs. 10,000 for storing expired products.
A restaurant in Manzoorabad was fined Rs. 25,000 for dirty freezers.
A hotel on Katchehri road was fined Rs. 25,000 for using substandard cooking oil.
A bakery at Lahore Morr, Khanewal was penalized Rs. 12,000 for expired cakes and unidentified ingredients.
A broiler meat shop in the old vegetable market was fined Rs. 15,000 for storing meat directly on the floor.
A breakfast point at Town Mall Chowk, Kachehri road was fined Rs. 15,000 for using monosodium glutamate (MSG).
A dairy manufacturing unit at Nishtar road, Mian Channu was fined Rs. 25,000 for using harmful additives and colorants.
A milk vehicle at Pul Bazari, Lodhran was found with 50 liters of adulterated milk, which was discarded on the spot.
A paneer and khoya unit at Pul Muhammadi Wala was fined Rs. 10,000 for incomplete labeling and insect infestation.
An ice factory near WAPDA office was fined Rs. 17,000 due to poor sanitation.
