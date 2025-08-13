Open Menu

Sadiq Umrani Calls For National Unity On Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

Published August 13, 2025

Sadiq Umrani calls for national unity on Pakistan's 78th Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Senior Provincial Minister for Irrigation and Central Committee Member of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, has underscored the importance of sovereignty, stability, and unity as the lifeblood of Pakistan, urging citizens to safeguard these pillars at all costs.

In his message commemorating Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, Umrani described August 14 as a “Battle for Truth,” declaring that Pakistan is not just a country, it is the soul of its people. “The integrity and independence of Pakistan are the guarantees of our survival,” he stated.

He called on the nation to uphold the Constitution, rule of law, equality, and justice, describing these principles as the true essence of democracy.

“On this auspicious day, we must renew our pledge to sacrifice everything for the development of our nation and the prosperity of its people,” he added.

Umrani warned of both internal and external threats, stating that hostile forces are actively conspiring against Pakistan’s unity and sovereignty.

He urged a united front to counter these challenges.

“We must deliver a strong and collective response to all enemies—visible and hidden—who seek to weaken Pakistan,” he asserted.

Paying tribute to the Armed Forces, Umrani praised their vigilance and strength in defending the nation.

“Our defense lies in the hands of capable and determined forces. We are committed to making our forces even stronger and more invincible against global threats.”

Calling freedom a divine blessing, he reminded citizens of the sacrifices made by their forefathers.

“Many oppressed nations still yearn for the liberty we enjoy. It is our collective duty to protect this freedom.”

He concluded by emphasizing unity and national solidarity as essential tools to confront conspiracies and secure Pakistan’s future.

“We must face all challenges with mutual understanding and unwavering unity,” Umrani said.

