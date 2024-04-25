Safari Park To Welcome Madhubala Elephant In May
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Madhubala, a 16-year-old African elephant, is finally getting a new lease of life after spending years in solitary confinement at the Karachi Zoo as she will be relocated to Safari Park Lahore next month
According to Zoo administration, the arrangements for the transfer have been completed, Madhubala will join two other elephants, Sonia and Malika after relocation to Safari Park.
According to Zoo administration, the arrangements for the transfer have been completed, Madhubala will join two other elephants, Sonia and Malika after relocation to Safari Park.
The relocation is a result of the collaboration between Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Four Paws, a global animal welfare organization, said a private news channel.
Madhubala's story is one of resilience and hope. She was one of four African elephants treated by Four Paws in 2022 for a dental infection and pain caused by a broken tusk.
Her new home at the Safari Park promises to provide her with the care and companionship she deserves.
"We are thrilled to see Madhubala finally getting the life she deserves," said a spokesperson for Four Paws. "Her story is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of animal welfare."
The Safari Park, which is already home to two other elephants, is preparing a special sanctuary for Madhubala. The new enclosure will provide her with ample space to roam and socialize with her new companions.
Madhubala's relocation is a significant development in the efforts to protect and conserve animals in Pakistan. Her story serves as a reminder of the importance of animal welfare and the need for continued support and action.
