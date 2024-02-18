Saidpur Scheme Residents Ask SNGPL To Complete Work Of Dug Streets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The residents of the Saidpur Scheme, New Phagwari called upon the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) officials to to pick up the solid waste and cement the streets at the earliest as it had become impossible for the residents to move in the street.
Talking to APP, Abdul Rehman Rajpoot a resident of the area said that the streets of Saidpur Scheme no 2 had turned into a muddy mess after recent rains. He said that the area had become a permanent source of inconvenience for the residents and especially for the students and visitors of the Government College of Commerce.
He stated that the SNGPL had dug the streets for laying gas pipelines around two months ago and after laying pipes the contractor left the area without concreting which added misery to the public life.
Another resident Abdul Samee said that due to the dilapidated condition, the motorists, students, women, and children had to face hardships while passing through the streets, adding “We can not go to Masjid for offering prayer.”
