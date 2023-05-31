UrduPoint.com

Sardar Tanveer Demands Legal Action Against Imran, Miscreants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Sardar Tanveer demands legal action against Imran, miscreants

Former Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Iyas Khan on Wednesday condemned attack on Jinnah House and demanded to take legal action against Imran Khan and other miscreants under the Army Act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Former Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Iyas Khan on Wednesday condemned attack on Jinnah House and demanded to take legal action against Imran Khan and other miscreants under the Army Act.

Talking to the media after visiting the Jinnah House (Crops Commander's House) in Lahore Cantt, the former AJK premier said that Imran Khan has prepared a group of social media activists, in the country and abroad, adding that he knew where from they were being paid.

Sardar Tanveer Iyas said that it was a great tragedy that a special place, having an historical background and attached to the leader of the nation Quaid-e-Azam (RA) was attacked, looted and burnt.

He mentioned that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has nothing to show a single project of his 3.

5 years tenure as Prime Minister but had committed a crime and terrorism by wearing the dress of a politician, saying that the biggest crime of Imran Khan was that he had contaminated the brains of a generation by continuously telling lies about the political and military leadership.

Former PM AJK said that so called political leader Imran Khan played with the emotions of youth. He said that it was the army which approached to every difficulty or disaster, and we as politician could not establish a single department of civil defence to meet these challenges. "I have much information against Imran Khan and in coming days, I am going to reveal", he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Social Media Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media From

Recent Stories

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of ..

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of health facilities in Q1 2023

5 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in finan ..

Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in financing deals at Make It in the E ..

5 minutes ago
 US GreenTech delegation briefed on DEWA&#039;s gre ..

US GreenTech delegation briefed on DEWA&#039;s green economy projects

20 minutes ago
 UN Tribunal Raises Prison Terms for 2 Former Serbi ..

UN Tribunal Raises Prison Terms for 2 Former Serbian Intelligence Officers to 15 ..

23 minutes ago
 US, European Allies not Looking for Confrontation ..

US, European Allies not Looking for Confrontation or Cold War with China - Blink ..

19 minutes ago
 Scientists From 9 Countries Shortlisted for 2023 G ..

Scientists From 9 Countries Shortlisted for 2023 Global Energy Prize

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.