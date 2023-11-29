SAU VC expresses grief over death of A.N.G Abbasi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Vice-Chancellor Sindhi Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam, Dr. Fateh Marri has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of an eminent irrigation expert A.N.G Abbasi.

The Vice-Chancellor in his condolence message said that A.

N G Abbassi played a vital role in the improvement of the irrigation system of the country and his report regarding water was still popular.

VC said that the services of A.N.G Abbasi for the uplift of Agriculture of Sindh particularly for the country were laudable.

He said that teachers and students were equally saddened after hearing the news of his death and prayed for their forgiveness.