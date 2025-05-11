ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Highlighting the efforts of the Saudi government, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Sunday assured that this year's Hajj will be exemplary compared to previous years, thanks to comprehensive arrangements made by the Saudi government.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, Minister praised the Saudi government's Hajj arrangements, describing them as a model of excellence.

He highlighted the comprehensive measures put in place to ensure the comfort and safety of pilgrims, showcasing the Saudi government's commitment to providing a seamless Hajj experience.

He said, "Exceptional arrangements have been put in place by the Pakistani Mission for the intending pilgrims, adding, all camps in Mina are air-conditioned, providing a comfortable environment with sofa-cum-beds and ample storage space for luggage."

The Minister highlighted that 100 percent accommodation for Pakistani pilgrims has been arranged in the Markazia area of Madinah, within walking distance from Masjid Nabawi (SAWW).

He praised the dedication of the entire Hajj mission team and urged them to provide the best possible facilities to the pilgrims.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Saudi authorities for their continued support and cooperation in ensuring smooth arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims.

He advised the intending pilgrims to strictly follow the rules, regulations, and instructions issued by the Saudi government, emphasizing their importance for the safe conduct of Hajj.

The Minister also urged pilgrims to pray for Pakistan's peace, progress and prosperity, the unity of the Muslim Ummah, and for the oppressed Muslims of Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Regarding Hajj flight operations, he stated that Pakistani pilgrims are being transported to Madinah in the first phase, while the remaining pilgrims will be airlifted directly to Makkah.

Sardar Yousaf concluded by appreciating the efforts of the Hajj mission team and reiterating the commitment to providing exceptional services to the guests of Allah.