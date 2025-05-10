Saudi Minister Welcomes Ceasefire Understanding Between Pakistan, India
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday received a call from Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Aljubeir who welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.
“The DPM appreciated Saudi Arabia’s positive and constructive role in promoting peace and security in South Asia,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.
